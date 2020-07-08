1063 Bella Vista Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Relax into a true traditional home! This cute cottage with period details is in one of the most desirable residential areas of Pasadena, just north of Victory Park. Features include refinished hardwood floors, tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Relax by fireplace in the spacious living room with crown molding. The large kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook and a garden window, and period details such as original cabinetry and a Wedgewood stove. The formal dining room has built-in cabinetry and ceiling fan. Other period details include some original door knobs, casement windows, a decorated mail slot/door knocker and a cedar-lined linen closet. The huge flat grassy fenced backyard is almost like a park with views of the San Gabriel foothills. It's doggy heaven, and a great place for backyard BBQs. Timed sprinkler system for front and back yards. Detached two car garage with a long driveway offering extra parking. Central air conditioning/heat. Separate laundry room with washer hookup and electric/gas dry hookups. Property is wired for data and a security system. Agents, please read agent remarks carefully before showing/submitting applications. Thanks!