All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1063 Bella Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1063 Bella Vista Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

1063 Bella Vista Avenue

1063 Bella Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1063 Bella Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Victory Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Relax into a true traditional home! This cute cottage with period details is in one of the most desirable residential areas of Pasadena, just north of Victory Park. Features include refinished hardwood floors, tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Relax by fireplace in the spacious living room with crown molding. The large kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook and a garden window, and period details such as original cabinetry and a Wedgewood stove. The formal dining room has built-in cabinetry and ceiling fan. Other period details include some original door knobs, casement windows, a decorated mail slot/door knocker and a cedar-lined linen closet. The huge flat grassy fenced backyard is almost like a park with views of the San Gabriel foothills. It's doggy heaven, and a great place for backyard BBQs. Timed sprinkler system for front and back yards. Detached two car garage with a long driveway offering extra parking. Central air conditioning/heat. Separate laundry room with washer hookup and electric/gas dry hookups. Property is wired for data and a security system. Agents, please read agent remarks carefully before showing/submitting applications. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue have any available units?
1063 Bella Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue have?
Some of 1063 Bella Vista Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Bella Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Bella Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Bella Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1063 Bella Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Bella Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 Bella Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 1063 Bella Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1063 Bella Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Bella Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1063 Bella Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton