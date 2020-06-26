All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

102 S Sierra Madre Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three-bedroom townhome is light and bright and offers many of the amenities in a single family house. This unit is split-level, with wood floor and a fireplace in living room, an attached two-car garage with direct access to the unit. Master suite has a large balcony, another off the dining area and a patio off the living room. Conveniently located in Pasadena. Close to supermarket, shops, restaurants, Cal Tech and PCC. Unit comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer and a large bonus/storage room in the garage. Just below Colorado Blvd. with easy freeway access. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have?
Some of 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offers parking.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton