102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This three-bedroom townhome is light and bright and offers many of the amenities in a single family house. This unit is split-level, with wood floor and a fireplace in living room, an attached two-car garage with direct access to the unit. Master suite has a large balcony, another off the dining area and a patio off the living room. Conveniently located in Pasadena. Close to supermarket, shops, restaurants, Cal Tech and PCC. Unit comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer and a large bonus/storage room in the garage. Just below Colorado Blvd. with easy freeway access. Must see to appreciate.