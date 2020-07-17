All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

762 Skylar Lane

762 Skylar Lane · (760) 324-9999 ext. 1194
Location

762 Skylar Lane, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 762 Skylar Lane · Avail. now

$4,195

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2972 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lennar's Avant Home at Escena Palm Springs! AMAZING, BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE! SOLAR POWERED HOME! - This is a One of a Kind Home right on the golf course! You will be welcomed home to custom 18x18 porcelain tile in the entry, living room, kitchen, dinning room, all bathrooms, and the casita. All other bedrooms have carpet, including the loft. Custom kitchen and even a golf cart garage! This is a MUST SEE with 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms. Enjoy Golf Course amenities with Breathe taking views and multiple balconies and patio for out door living! There is a Casita with own entrance and Plenty of space for friends or loved ones on those Palm Springs Visits! This is for long term rental of 1 YEAR minimum lease and includes all stainless steel appliances. This Home has SOLAR!! This won't last long so don't delay, contact your friendly leasing agent with any questions or how to complete the application process!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Skylar Lane have any available units?
762 Skylar Lane has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Skylar Lane have?
Some of 762 Skylar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Skylar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
762 Skylar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Skylar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 762 Skylar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 762 Skylar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 762 Skylar Lane offers parking.
Does 762 Skylar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 Skylar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Skylar Lane have a pool?
No, 762 Skylar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 762 Skylar Lane have accessible units?
No, 762 Skylar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Skylar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 Skylar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
