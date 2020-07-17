All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

675 Los Felices Cir N #J115

675 N Los Felices Cir W · (760) 322-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Palm Springs Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II. This sunny south-facing ground floor condo offers views of the sparkling swimming pool and mountains, and is located in one of the most desirable sections of the community. Enjoy the stunning mountain views from your patio, or while catching some rays by the pool.

The living room features a large comfortable couch, 55 inch TV with multiple cable channels, high speed internet and dining table for four. The adjacent kitchen has full-size appliances and is fully outfitted for preparing meals. There's a ceramic top stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, toaster, coffee maker. The Master bedroom has a King bed, 32 inch flat screen TV and hallway bath with tub/shower combo. This unit is in a park-like setting with rolling green grass, flowers and palm trees everywhere. Just minutes away from downtown Palm Springs, the Aerial Tramway, and The Spa Casino, this is the ideal location for your getaway!

Property Description
Approximately 600 sq ft
Located in Palm Springs
Gated Community
WiFi
TVs
Communal Pool and Spa

Room Configuration
Master: King + Flat Screen TV

Bathroom Configuration
Hall: Shower/Tub Combo

Frequently Asked Questions:

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABILITY DATE: ***Immediate move in***
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets

SMOKING: Non-Smoking

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please Apply

• Property Description Details •

AREA INFORMATION: North Palm Springs
FLOORING: Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: Covered
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave,
On Site Community Laundry
PROPERTY TYPE: Lower Level
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Trash.
YEAR BUILT: 1985
YARD: Covered patio

All applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher

• Application, Lease Terms •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 6 month Lease

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 have any available units?
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 have?
Some of 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 currently offering any rent specials?
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 is pet friendly.
Does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 offer parking?
Yes, 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 offers parking.
Does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 have a pool?
Yes, 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 has a pool.
Does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 have accessible units?
No, 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Los Felices Cir N #J115 has units with dishwashers.
