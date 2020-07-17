675 Los Felices Cir N #J115

Amenities

Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II. This sunny south-facing ground floor condo offers views of the sparkling swimming pool and mountains, and is located in one of the most desirable sections of the community. Enjoy the stunning mountain views from your patio, or while catching some rays by the pool.



The living room features a large comfortable couch, 55 inch TV with multiple cable channels, high speed internet and dining table for four. The adjacent kitchen has full-size appliances and is fully outfitted for preparing meals. There's a ceramic top stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, toaster, coffee maker. The Master bedroom has a King bed, 32 inch flat screen TV and hallway bath with tub/shower combo. This unit is in a park-like setting with rolling green grass, flowers and palm trees everywhere. Just minutes away from downtown Palm Springs, the Aerial Tramway, and The Spa Casino, this is the ideal location for your getaway!



Property Description

Approximately 600 sq ft

Located in Palm Springs

Gated Community

WiFi

TVs

Communal Pool and Spa



Room Configuration

Master: King + Flat Screen TV



Bathroom Configuration

Hall: Shower/Tub Combo



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABILITY DATE: ***Immediate move in***

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets



SMOKING: Non-Smoking



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please Apply



• Property Description Details •



AREA INFORMATION: North Palm Springs

FLOORING: Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: Covered

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave,

On Site Community Laundry

PROPERTY TYPE: Lower Level

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Trash.

YEAR BUILT: 1985

YARD: Covered patio



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



• Application, Lease Terms •



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner



*LEASE DURATION: 6 month Lease



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881199)