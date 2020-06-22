Amenities

653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping, restaurants and night-life. Located just 10 minutes away from the Airport.



The home features a very large private and secluded back yard with a beautiful view of the mountains and large pool for your enjoyment.



This property has been featured on the Palm Springs Modern Home Tour and represents one of the best examples of mid-century architecture found in the area. The neighborhood is quiet, secluded and peaceful.



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABILITY DATE: 8/7/2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: ****No pets****



SMOKING: Non-Smoking



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: By Appointment Only. Please schedule an appointment by clicking on the link below https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/653-e-spencer-drive?p=TenantTurner



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire



• Property Description Details •



AREA INFORMATION: Palm Springs

FLOORING: Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Firepit in backyard

PROPERTY TYPE: Single-family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool service and landscaping service included

YEAR BUILT: 1949

YARD: Full back-yard with pool/spa



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



• Application, Lease Terms •



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner



*LEASE DURATION: 1 Year Lease



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. *



