All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 653 E Spencer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
653 E Spencer Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

653 E Spencer Drive

653 East Spencer Drive · (760) 322-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Racquet Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 653 E Spencer Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping, restaurants and night-life. Located just 10 minutes away from the Airport.

The home features a very large private and secluded back yard with a beautiful view of the mountains and large pool for your enjoyment.

This property has been featured on the Palm Springs Modern Home Tour and represents one of the best examples of mid-century architecture found in the area. The neighborhood is quiet, secluded and peaceful.

Frequently Asked Questions:

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABILITY DATE: 8/7/2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: ****No pets****

SMOKING: Non-Smoking

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: By Appointment Only. Please schedule an appointment by clicking on the link below https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/653-e-spencer-drive?p=TenantTurner

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire

• Property Description Details •

AREA INFORMATION: Palm Springs
FLOORING: Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Firepit in backyard
PROPERTY TYPE: Single-family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool service and landscaping service included
YEAR BUILT: 1949
YARD: Full back-yard with pool/spa

All applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher

• Application, Lease Terms •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 1 Year Lease

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. *

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4032285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 E Spencer Drive have any available units?
653 E Spencer Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 E Spencer Drive have?
Some of 653 E Spencer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 E Spencer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
653 E Spencer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 E Spencer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 653 E Spencer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 653 E Spencer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 653 E Spencer Drive does offer parking.
Does 653 E Spencer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 653 E Spencer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 E Spencer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 653 E Spencer Drive has a pool.
Does 653 E Spencer Drive have accessible units?
No, 653 E Spencer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 653 E Spencer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 E Spencer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 653 E Spencer Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity