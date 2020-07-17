All apartments in Palm Springs
550 North Villa Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 6:39 PM

550 North Villa Court

550 North Villa Court · (760) 472-5277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Racquet Club West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
AVAILABLE NOW! Great views from this second story FULLY FURNISHED Condo. Located in the resort style community of Palm Springs Villas, this condo is available for an immediate long term lease! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium which includes private patio and spacious living room. Plush carpeting throughout and new modern vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom which features a walk in shower. Energy efficient windows and sliding glass patio door. Custom lighting throughout. Interior doors are all upgraded. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.

Palm Springs Villas has many resort amenities to offer such as, several pools, spas and tennis courts. Covered parking spaces with easy access to the condo. Laundry facilities on site.

Amenities include community pool/spa and tennis courts. A small dog is ok with $400 additional deposit and an additional $40/mo in pet rent.

If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.

This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com.

For a private tour, please call our office at 760-773-0123 Ext. 603 for more information.

For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.

All Applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)
5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.

Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 North Villa Court have any available units?
550 North Villa Court has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 North Villa Court have?
Some of 550 North Villa Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 North Villa Court currently offering any rent specials?
550 North Villa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 North Villa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 North Villa Court is pet friendly.
Does 550 North Villa Court offer parking?
Yes, 550 North Villa Court offers parking.
Does 550 North Villa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 North Villa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 North Villa Court have a pool?
Yes, 550 North Villa Court has a pool.
Does 550 North Villa Court have accessible units?
No, 550 North Villa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 550 North Villa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 North Villa Court has units with dishwashers.
