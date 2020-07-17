550 North Villa Court

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Great views from this second story FULLY FURNISHED Condo. Located in the resort style community of Palm Springs Villas, this condo is available for an immediate long term lease! Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condominium which includes private patio and spacious living room. Plush carpeting throughout and new modern vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom which features a walk in shower. Energy efficient windows and sliding glass patio door. Custom lighting throughout. Interior doors are all upgraded. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.



Palm Springs Villas has many resort amenities to offer such as, several pools, spas and tennis courts. Covered parking spaces with easy access to the condo. Laundry facilities on site.



Amenities include community pool/spa and tennis courts. A small dog is ok with $400 additional deposit and an additional $40/mo in pet rent.



If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.



This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com.



For a private tour, please call our office at 760-773-0123 Ext. 603 for more information.



All Applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)

5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.



Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.