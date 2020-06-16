541 North CERRITOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

If you're looking for the perfect temporary residence in a great Palm Springs neighborhood, here it is! This spacious home sits on a large lot with fabulous mountain views and a private backyard oasis. Special features include a bright, airy and open great room with high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, dining area, built in entertainment center and fireplace. Master suite, plus two guest rooms and guest bath in one wing. Opposite wing includes a large game room, bonus/office space, bedroom #4 and bath #3. Private front outdoor dining area, a rear covered patio, large lawn and a sparkling pool and spa complete the outdoor space. This is exceptional indoor outdoor Palm Springs living.