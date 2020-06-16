All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 541 North CERRITOS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
541 North CERRITOS Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:21 AM

541 North CERRITOS Drive

541 North Cerritos Drive · (760) 218-4933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

541 North Cerritos Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
If you're looking for the perfect temporary residence in a great Palm Springs neighborhood, here it is! This spacious home sits on a large lot with fabulous mountain views and a private backyard oasis. Special features include a bright, airy and open great room with high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, dining area, built in entertainment center and fireplace. Master suite, plus two guest rooms and guest bath in one wing. Opposite wing includes a large game room, bonus/office space, bedroom #4 and bath #3. Private front outdoor dining area, a rear covered patio, large lawn and a sparkling pool and spa complete the outdoor space. This is exceptional indoor outdoor Palm Springs living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 North CERRITOS Drive have any available units?
541 North CERRITOS Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 North CERRITOS Drive have?
Some of 541 North CERRITOS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 North CERRITOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
541 North CERRITOS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 North CERRITOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 541 North CERRITOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 541 North CERRITOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 541 North CERRITOS Drive does offer parking.
Does 541 North CERRITOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 North CERRITOS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 North CERRITOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 541 North CERRITOS Drive has a pool.
Does 541 North CERRITOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 541 North CERRITOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 541 North CERRITOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 North CERRITOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 541 North CERRITOS Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity