503 Paragon Loop

3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck. One bedroom/office/or den on main floor is set up as a den/bedroom. 2 Car garage, Private salt water system pool and spa fully landscaped with yard, added water features/fountains. Poolside patio and fire pit table. All 4 outdoor areas are separate and furnished with new furniture. Gated Community. This unit is less than a year new!