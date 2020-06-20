All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:39 PM

503 Paragon Loop

503 Paragon Loop · (760) 895-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck. One bedroom/office/or den on main floor is set up as a den/bedroom. 2 Car garage, Private salt water system pool and spa fully landscaped with yard, added water features/fountains. Poolside patio and fire pit table. All 4 outdoor areas are separate and furnished with new furniture. Gated Community. This unit is less than a year new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Paragon Loop have any available units?
503 Paragon Loop has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Paragon Loop have?
Some of 503 Paragon Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Paragon Loop currently offering any rent specials?
503 Paragon Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Paragon Loop pet-friendly?
No, 503 Paragon Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 503 Paragon Loop offer parking?
Yes, 503 Paragon Loop does offer parking.
Does 503 Paragon Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Paragon Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Paragon Loop have a pool?
Yes, 503 Paragon Loop has a pool.
Does 503 Paragon Loop have accessible units?
No, 503 Paragon Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Paragon Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Paragon Loop has units with dishwashers.
