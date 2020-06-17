4650 Kellogg Way

Amenities

Spectacular 3 Bedroom Escena Pool home available for the season! This contemporary home is located on a corner lot offering a vast private backyard with wrap around views. The expansive backyard features a large pool and plenty of exterior space for entertaining featuring a fire pit for your enjoyment. The open floor concept features an open kitchen with a large island and stainless steel appliances. This home is tastefully decorated and furnished featuring a large dining table enough to sit 8, large large wrap around sofa and flat screen TVs. Enjoy the spectacular views throughout the living area as the high ceiling and sliding glass doors make this home light and bright! Master is spacious and features a wall-mounted TV, sitting area. En-suite master bath includes a large tub, walk in shower with beautiful tile work and separate vanities. Located inside desirable and prestigious Escena, this community provides a world class golf course and fine dining. You're only a short drive to Downtown Palm Springs, close to shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the 10 FWY. Make you winter destination a special one and book today!