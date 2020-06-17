All apartments in Palm Springs
4650 Kellogg Way
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:15 PM

4650 Kellogg Way

4650 Kellogg Way · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4650 Kellogg Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Spectacular 3 Bedroom Escena Pool home available for the season! This contemporary home is located on a corner lot offering a vast private backyard with wrap around views. The expansive backyard features a large pool and plenty of exterior space for entertaining featuring a fire pit for your enjoyment. The open floor concept features an open kitchen with a large island and stainless steel appliances. This home is tastefully decorated and furnished featuring a large dining table enough to sit 8, large large wrap around sofa and flat screen TVs. Enjoy the spectacular views throughout the living area as the high ceiling and sliding glass doors make this home light and bright! Master is spacious and features a wall-mounted TV, sitting area. En-suite master bath includes a large tub, walk in shower with beautiful tile work and separate vanities. Located inside desirable and prestigious Escena, this community provides a world class golf course and fine dining. You're only a short drive to Downtown Palm Springs, close to shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the 10 FWY. Make you winter destination a special one and book today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Kellogg Way have any available units?
4650 Kellogg Way has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Kellogg Way have?
Some of 4650 Kellogg Way's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Kellogg Way currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Kellogg Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Kellogg Way pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Kellogg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 4650 Kellogg Way offer parking?
No, 4650 Kellogg Way does not offer parking.
Does 4650 Kellogg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Kellogg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Kellogg Way have a pool?
Yes, 4650 Kellogg Way has a pool.
Does 4650 Kellogg Way have accessible units?
No, 4650 Kellogg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Kellogg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Kellogg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
