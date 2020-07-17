4271 Palladio CT.

Amenities
Beautiful Home - Escena, Unfurnished - Property Id: 309278
Modern with multiple upgrades, single level, 2 bedroom with office/den, single-family home at Escena, Palm Springs. High ceilings and clerestory throughout. Telescoping sliders open into spacious private yard with 30 foot pebble tech lap pool/spa, fire pit and mountain views. Italian wood-tile flooring throughout the entire home. Open kitchen with white quartz countertops and waterfall island. Stainless appliances with refrigerator, large laundry room with washer/dryer, utility sink and storage. Spacious two car garage, tankless water heater. Den/office partially enclosed with beautiful tempered glass wall. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large en suite with walk-in closet. Gated community with easy access to CV Link and one of Palm Springs' premier golf courses with famed "Escena Grill Restaurant".
First, last months rent, security deposit and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee due upon move-in.
Tenant income required: 2.5 times monthly rent
Landlord pays HOA and Pool Service.
Property Id 309278
No Pets Allowed
