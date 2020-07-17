All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 4271 Palladio CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
4271 Palladio CT.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4271 Palladio CT.

4271 Palladio Court · (425) 295-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4271 Palladio Court, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Home - Escena, Unfurnished - Property Id: 309278

Modern with multiple upgrades, single level, 2 bedroom with office/den, single-family home at Escena, Palm Springs. High ceilings and clerestory throughout. Telescoping sliders open into spacious private yard with 30 foot pebble tech lap pool/spa, fire pit and mountain views. Italian wood-tile flooring throughout the entire home. Open kitchen with white quartz countertops and waterfall island. Stainless appliances with refrigerator, large laundry room with washer/dryer, utility sink and storage. Spacious two car garage, tankless water heater. Den/office partially enclosed with beautiful tempered glass wall. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large en suite with walk-in closet. Gated community with easy access to CV Link and one of Palm Springs' premier golf courses with famed "Escena Grill Restaurant".
First, last months rent, security deposit and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee due upon move-in.
Tenant income required: 2.5 times monthly rent
Landlord pays HOA and Pool Service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4271-palladio-ct.-palm-springs-ca/309278
Property Id 309278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Palladio CT. have any available units?
4271 Palladio CT. has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 Palladio CT. have?
Some of 4271 Palladio CT.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Palladio CT. currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Palladio CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Palladio CT. pet-friendly?
No, 4271 Palladio CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 4271 Palladio CT. offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Palladio CT. offers parking.
Does 4271 Palladio CT. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 Palladio CT. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Palladio CT. have a pool?
Yes, 4271 Palladio CT. has a pool.
Does 4271 Palladio CT. have accessible units?
No, 4271 Palladio CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Palladio CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 Palladio CT. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4271 Palladio CT.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconiesPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
San Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
La Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Palm Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity