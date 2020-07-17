2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B

Amenities

pool hot tub

2 Bed in Palm Springs CC! - **Coming Soon**



Desirable 2 bedroom 2 bath Unit At Palm Springs C.C. is just steps to pool and spa. This 1331 sft unit is a must see from the gorgeous kitchen to the great views. This unit is located within a gated community complete with community pool and spa onsite. Enjoy everything Palm Springs has to offer. You're be only a short drive away to Uptown Design District and bustling Downtown PS! Light, bright and airy this unit is a MUST SEE. The unit is unfurnished.



Please call Xepco Properties at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.



