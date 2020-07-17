All apartments in Palm Springs
2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B

2545 North Whitewater Club Drive · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2545 North Whitewater Club Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
2 Bed in Palm Springs CC! - **Coming Soon**

Desirable 2 bedroom 2 bath Unit At Palm Springs C.C. is just steps to pool and spa. This 1331 sft unit is a must see from the gorgeous kitchen to the great views. This unit is located within a gated community complete with community pool and spa onsite. Enjoy everything Palm Springs has to offer. You're be only a short drive away to Uptown Design District and bustling Downtown PS! Light, bright and airy this unit is a MUST SEE. The unit is unfurnished.

Please call Xepco Properties at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

(RLNE2141944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B have any available units?
2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
Is 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B currently offering any rent specials?
2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B pet-friendly?
No, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B offer parking?
No, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B does not offer parking.
Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B have a pool?
Yes, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B has a pool.
Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B have accessible units?
No, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 N. Whitewater Club Drive #B does not have units with air conditioning.
