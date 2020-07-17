All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A

2350 Mira Monte Circle West · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Melody Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Renovated Canyon Sands Condo! - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths. The open concept layout is spacious featuring a gas fireplace in the living area, open-beam vaulted ceilings, and plenty of sunlight coming from the many windows and slider. This home has been completely renovated with new cabinets throughout, new butcher block counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, statement backsplash, and new walk-in showers. The living area opens to the private patio offering a private BBQ and mountain views! Other features include an attached 2-car garage and private laundry. This rental is located close to the community pool and spa and only steps away from the tennis courts. Enjoy the majestic mountain views as you take a dip in the community pool. Canyon Sands features tennis courts for all residents and guests to enjoy and use. Canyon Sands is located in the South Palm Springs area next to Parker Palm Springs hotel and is close to the Vons Rimrock store. Downtown Palm Springs is only minutes away where you can enjoy fine dining, shopping and much more! Condo is currently in the process of being furnished. More interior photos to come soon. Work in progress.

All Applicants must have the following:
No Prior Evictions
No Previous Felonies

Deposit is Half a months rent
Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.
$250 Cleaning fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A have any available units?
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A have?
Some of 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A offers parking.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A has a pool.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconiesPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
San Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
La Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Palm Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity