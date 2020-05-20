All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 1463 E Gem Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
1463 E Gem Circle
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:26 AM

1463 E Gem Circle

1463 East Gem Circle · (760) 668-1187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1463 East Gem Circle, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Rented Nov. 2018 - May 2019. Beautiful Vacation Rental. This outstanding, pristine, and beautiful seasonal rental has everything for your enjoyment! Nicely decorated for complete and total relaxation. Great location, close to shopping and minutes from downtown Palm springs. Spectacular mountain views and lush landscape. Serene and tranquil south facing pool and spa with fireplace for your evening enjoyment plus an outdoor shower. Master suite is poolside with beautiful mountain views, walk-in closet, and a completely remodeled ensuite bathroom. Two additional nicely appointed bedrooms. Flat screen TV's in living room and all bedrooms. Fully turnkey and ready for your enjoyment! If you are looking for a great place to call home, while away from home, this is your special place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 E Gem Circle have any available units?
1463 E Gem Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 E Gem Circle have?
Some of 1463 E Gem Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 E Gem Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1463 E Gem Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 E Gem Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1463 E Gem Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1463 E Gem Circle offer parking?
No, 1463 E Gem Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1463 E Gem Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1463 E Gem Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 E Gem Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1463 E Gem Circle has a pool.
Does 1463 E Gem Circle have accessible units?
No, 1463 E Gem Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 E Gem Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 E Gem Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1463 E Gem Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity