1463 E Gem Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Rented Nov. 2018 - May 2019. Beautiful Vacation Rental. This outstanding, pristine, and beautiful seasonal rental has everything for your enjoyment! Nicely decorated for complete and total relaxation. Great location, close to shopping and minutes from downtown Palm springs. Spectacular mountain views and lush landscape. Serene and tranquil south facing pool and spa with fireplace for your evening enjoyment plus an outdoor shower. Master suite is poolside with beautiful mountain views, walk-in closet, and a completely remodeled ensuite bathroom. Two additional nicely appointed bedrooms. Flat screen TV's in living room and all bedrooms. Fully turnkey and ready for your enjoyment! If you are looking for a great place to call home, while away from home, this is your special place!