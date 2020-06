Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

HONEY STOP THE CAR!! THIS IS "IT"- HOME SWEET HOME. ROCK STAR VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS. Look no further. This beautiful home nestled in the Colony has everything needed in order to just move in. Complete with furniture, all things needed in order to whip up a fabulous meal on day one. Linens and bedding all included. Take a dip in the sparking pool and enjoy endless views.