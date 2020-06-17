All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 1182 Holly Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
1182 Holly Oak Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1182 Holly Oak Circle

1182 Holly Oak Circle · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1182 Holly Oak Circle, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Sonora Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1182 Holly Oak Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1182 Holly Oak Circle Available 08/01/20 'Sunrise East' Executive Utopia Home - Centrally located in Palm Springs in a very charming and picturesque setting. 7-12 month term lease desired. Price given for a tenancy through December,2020.Attractive 2 bedroom,2 bath, all level home, with over 1500 sq.ft. Remodeled throughout with upscale furnishings and perfect mountain views off the south facing rear patio. Set on a cul-de-sac and very close to two pools/spas,one salt, and tennis courts,and surrounded by Mesquite CC golf course.Huge double car garage with laundry and storage.Security entrance off Mesquite above Farrell Drive. Close to Ralphs/Jensens at Smoke Tree and numerous restaurants. A perfect retreat.Price quoted is for long term furnished occupancy. Call for 3-6 month price and terms. http://www.palmsprings-property-management.com. Hal Castle#00447745, 760-230-5997.

(RLNE4459069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Holly Oak Circle have any available units?
1182 Holly Oak Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 Holly Oak Circle have?
Some of 1182 Holly Oak Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Holly Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Holly Oak Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Holly Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Holly Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1182 Holly Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Holly Oak Circle does offer parking.
Does 1182 Holly Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 Holly Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Holly Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Holly Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 1182 Holly Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 1182 Holly Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Holly Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Holly Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1182 Holly Oak Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity