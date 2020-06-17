Amenities

1182 Holly Oak Circle Available 08/01/20 'Sunrise East' Executive Utopia Home - Centrally located in Palm Springs in a very charming and picturesque setting. 7-12 month term lease desired. Price given for a tenancy through December,2020.Attractive 2 bedroom,2 bath, all level home, with over 1500 sq.ft. Remodeled throughout with upscale furnishings and perfect mountain views off the south facing rear patio. Set on a cul-de-sac and very close to two pools/spas,one salt, and tennis courts,and surrounded by Mesquite CC golf course.Huge double car garage with laundry and storage.Security entrance off Mesquite above Farrell Drive. Close to Ralphs/Jensens at Smoke Tree and numerous restaurants. A perfect retreat.Price quoted is for long term furnished occupancy. Call for 3-6 month price and terms. http://www.palmsprings-property-management.com. Hal Castle#00447745, 760-230-5997.



(RLNE4459069)