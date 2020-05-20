110 E. Via Escuela

Amenities

TOWNHOUSE with all amenities included... - Property Id: 141747



Price reduction ...additional discount offered to Health Care Workers.

Corner unit, close to all transportation, nr. pool/jacuzzi.....beautifully Furnished/ washer/dryer in unit, laminate floors....cable/internet included in monthly rental......patio/yard (great for dog) gas BBQ...firepit ... close to pool and spa...2 car private carport at unit.... price discounted for two months - rent is $1650.00 but discounted to $1,450.00 for two to three months (negotiable)....one year lease optional/preferable,

