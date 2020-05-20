All apartments in Palm Springs
110 E. Via Escuela
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

110 E. Via Escuela

110 East via Escuela · (818) 995-1775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
TOWNHOUSE with all amenities included... - Property Id: 141747

Price reduction ...additional discount offered to Health Care Workers.
Corner unit, close to all transportation, nr. pool/jacuzzi.....beautifully Furnished/ washer/dryer in unit, laminate floors....cable/internet included in monthly rental......patio/yard (great for dog) gas BBQ...firepit ... close to pool and spa...2 car private carport at unit.... price discounted for two months - rent is $1650.00 but discounted to $1,450.00 for two to three months (negotiable)....one year lease optional/preferable,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141747
Property Id 141747

(RLNE5794448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E. Via Escuela have any available units?
110 E. Via Escuela has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 E. Via Escuela have?
Some of 110 E. Via Escuela's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E. Via Escuela currently offering any rent specials?
110 E. Via Escuela isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E. Via Escuela pet-friendly?
No, 110 E. Via Escuela is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 110 E. Via Escuela offer parking?
Yes, 110 E. Via Escuela does offer parking.
Does 110 E. Via Escuela have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 E. Via Escuela offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E. Via Escuela have a pool?
Yes, 110 E. Via Escuela has a pool.
Does 110 E. Via Escuela have accessible units?
No, 110 E. Via Escuela does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E. Via Escuela have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 E. Via Escuela has units with dishwashers.
