110 E. Via Escuela

Amenities
TOWNHOUSE with all amenities included... - Property Id: 141747
Price reduction ...additional discount offered to Health Care Workers.
Corner unit, close to all transportation, nr. pool/jacuzzi.....beautifully Furnished/ washer/dryer in unit, laminate floors....cable/internet included in monthly rental......patio/yard (great for dog) gas BBQ...firepit ... close to pool and spa...2 car private carport at unit.... price discounted for two months - rent is $1650.00 but discounted to $1,450.00 for two to three months (negotiable)....one year lease optional/preferable,
