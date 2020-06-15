All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

76458 Violet Circle

76458 Violet Circle · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76458 Violet Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Valley Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1579 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Furnished and available july1st to dec 28th 2020 $2695 mo. Jan to April 30th 2021 $4595 a month, incl pool n spa but If you want the assoc gym its an additional $250 per family ** Indoor / Outdoor desert living at its finest! Remodeled property located in the highly desirable Palm Valley Country Club. Located with serene waterfall views as well as amazing view of the mountains. Inside, the home is bright and cheery, full of natural light. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center Island Custom granite counter tops, tons of wood cabinets, and comes ready! Bring your toothbrush and sun block, and be ready to have a great time. The floor plan features 2 large bedrooms, w Highly upgraded bathrooms, a open living room with a full step down bar area, inside laundry, and a large patio with amazing views. The master suite comes fully loaded , and a master bathroom highlighted by a Custom Stone shower, dual vanity sinks, If you want to live like you're in Paradise, look no further. This home is fully furnished with high end furnishings, and there is even a two car garage! The community itself has over 40 pools, one of which is literally right across the street. You can walk there in 60 seconds from the front door! There are 2 golf courses on the property, tennis courts, a spa, not included. 5 minute drive to all the shops and restaurants on El Paseo. Nice Bar B Que located on your inside patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76458 Violet Circle have any available units?
76458 Violet Circle has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 76458 Violet Circle have?
Some of 76458 Violet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76458 Violet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
76458 Violet Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76458 Violet Circle pet-friendly?
No, 76458 Violet Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 76458 Violet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 76458 Violet Circle does offer parking.
Does 76458 Violet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76458 Violet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76458 Violet Circle have a pool?
Yes, 76458 Violet Circle has a pool.
Does 76458 Violet Circle have accessible units?
No, 76458 Violet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 76458 Violet Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76458 Violet Circle has units with dishwashers.
