76458 Violet Circle

Furnished and available july1st to dec 28th 2020 $2695 mo. Jan to April 30th 2021 $4595 a month, incl pool n spa but If you want the assoc gym its an additional $250 per family ** Indoor / Outdoor desert living at its finest! Remodeled property located in the highly desirable Palm Valley Country Club. Located with serene waterfall views as well as amazing view of the mountains. Inside, the home is bright and cheery, full of natural light. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center Island Custom granite counter tops, tons of wood cabinets, and comes ready! Bring your toothbrush and sun block, and be ready to have a great time. The floor plan features 2 large bedrooms, w Highly upgraded bathrooms, a open living room with a full step down bar area, inside laundry, and a large patio with amazing views. The master suite comes fully loaded , and a master bathroom highlighted by a Custom Stone shower, dual vanity sinks, If you want to live like you're in Paradise, look no further. This home is fully furnished with high end furnishings, and there is even a two car garage! The community itself has over 40 pools, one of which is literally right across the street. You can walk there in 60 seconds from the front door! There are 2 golf courses on the property, tennis courts, a spa, not included. 5 minute drive to all the shops and restaurants on El Paseo. Nice Bar B Que located on your inside patio