All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 741 Indian Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
741 Indian Ridge Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

741 Indian Ridge Drive

741 Indian Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

741 Indian Ridge Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Marketing Remarks: Home on elevated lot overlooking lush park like fairway, w/ Mountain view on 18th Grove fairway. HIGHLIGHTS: Pool & Spa on golf course, Bougainvillea 2 floor plan, 2742sf, 3 beds, 3.5 baths, spacious master suite & bath walk-in closet, double sinks, vanity, step in shower w/separate tub. Home is nicely furnished, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, open floor plan with view from Family room, & Living room, Bar, Kitchen & Dining room. Very bright easy flow for entertainment. PRIVATE Patio w/awnings & misters, large circular Built-in BBQ seats 8+, separate Fire Pit. Home sleeps six easily. Landlord to pay all utilities with $200 cap per month including Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Trash, Electric combined). Landlord pays HOA fee, weekly Landscaping & Pool Service. Play golf at Indian Ridge as a seasonal qualified Tenant that must 1st Call IR membership to upgrade owners club membership to golf w/ 3-month minimum lease requirement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Indian Ridge Drive have any available units?
741 Indian Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Desert, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Indian Ridge Drive have?
Some of 741 Indian Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Indian Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 Indian Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Indian Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 741 Indian Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 741 Indian Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 741 Indian Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 741 Indian Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Indian Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Indian Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 741 Indian Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 741 Indian Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 Indian Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Indian Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Indian Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College