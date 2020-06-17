741 Indian Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Marketing Remarks: Home on elevated lot overlooking lush park like fairway, w/ Mountain view on 18th Grove fairway. HIGHLIGHTS: Pool & Spa on golf course, Bougainvillea 2 floor plan, 2742sf, 3 beds, 3.5 baths, spacious master suite & bath walk-in closet, double sinks, vanity, step in shower w/separate tub. Home is nicely furnished, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, open floor plan with view from Family room, & Living room, Bar, Kitchen & Dining room. Very bright easy flow for entertainment. PRIVATE Patio w/awnings & misters, large circular Built-in BBQ seats 8+, separate Fire Pit. Home sleeps six easily. Landlord to pay all utilities with $200 cap per month including Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Trash, Electric combined). Landlord pays HOA fee, weekly Landscaping & Pool Service. Play golf at Indian Ridge as a seasonal qualified Tenant that must 1st Call IR membership to upgrade owners club membership to golf w/ 3-month minimum lease requirement.