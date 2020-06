Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This Attractive 5-bedroom 4-bath home with over 3000 square feet of living space is located just south of El Paseo. Nicely situated on the 12th Fairway of Shadow Mountain Golf Course offering stunning views of the golf course and mountains. The open and spacious great room with full bar area and beautiful fireplace is an entertainer's delight and opens to the large back patio overlooking the fairway. The tastefully appointed kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Off the kitchen sits the inviting private saltwater pool and spa area with outdoor shower. The spacious master bedroom opens to the back patio and features a stunning en suite with dual vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The Casita is self-contained.