Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

73394 Tamarisk Street

73394 Tamarisk Street · No Longer Available
Location

73394 Tamarisk Street, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The raised-hearth, gas fireplace is the focal point of this delightful Mid-century classic which has vaulted ceiling in living room...lots of windows looking out to the inviting pool & rear yard. Pool is being resurfaced. It has had numerous upgrades..NEW Ceramic Tile floor throughout except bedrooms; NEW Carpet in bedrooms; Granite tile counter tops in kitchen; remodeled baths. Master bath has separate sink & dressing area. Plantation shutters on living room + Master bedroom windows & sliders. Blinds on the rest of the windows/slider. There is adequate closet space in each bedroom. There is an attached double garage w/additional storage space. Garage has direct access to home. There are two patio areas...on the North side, looking out to pool area & on the East side under a solid cover. The circular driveway enhances the homes curb appeal. This VERY interesting home is in a highly desired neighborhood and is on Extra large lot. Pool + Gardening are INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73394 Tamarisk Street have any available units?
73394 Tamarisk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Desert, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 73394 Tamarisk Street have?
Some of 73394 Tamarisk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73394 Tamarisk Street currently offering any rent specials?
73394 Tamarisk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73394 Tamarisk Street pet-friendly?
No, 73394 Tamarisk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 73394 Tamarisk Street offer parking?
Yes, 73394 Tamarisk Street does offer parking.
Does 73394 Tamarisk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73394 Tamarisk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73394 Tamarisk Street have a pool?
Yes, 73394 Tamarisk Street has a pool.
Does 73394 Tamarisk Street have accessible units?
No, 73394 Tamarisk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73394 Tamarisk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73394 Tamarisk Street has units with dishwashers.
