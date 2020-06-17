73394 Tamarisk Street

Amenities

The raised-hearth, gas fireplace is the focal point of this delightful Mid-century classic which has vaulted ceiling in living room...lots of windows looking out to the inviting pool & rear yard. Pool is being resurfaced. It has had numerous upgrades..NEW Ceramic Tile floor throughout except bedrooms; NEW Carpet in bedrooms; Granite tile counter tops in kitchen; remodeled baths. Master bath has separate sink & dressing area. Plantation shutters on living room + Master bedroom windows & sliders. Blinds on the rest of the windows/slider. There is adequate closet space in each bedroom. There is an attached double garage w/additional storage space. Garage has direct access to home. There are two patio areas...on the North side, looking out to pool area & on the East side under a solid cover. The circular driveway enhances the homes curb appeal. This VERY interesting home is in a highly desired neighborhood and is on Extra large lot. Pool + Gardening are INCLUDED.