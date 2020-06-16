72781 Fleetwood Cir

Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum!
Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands!
This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.
Enjoy one of the best gated communities in Palm Desert. With two pools, two tennis courts, a gorgeous green belt and beautiful landscaping, you won't want to leave this oasis! Just a short stroll to College of the Desert street fair, El Paseo shops, restaurants, and the Westfield mall. This home offers vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, mountain views, and an open kitchen feel that opens up to the dining room and living room.
SHORT TERM RENTAL - MONTHLY RATES
Jan - Apr $3200
May - Aug $1750
Sep - Oct $2250
Nov - Dec $3000
Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:
https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8660
Property is available for Long Term (6+ Months) at $1850.