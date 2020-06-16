All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

72781 Fleetwood Cir

72781 Fleetwood Circle · (442) 227-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum!

Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands!

This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.
Enjoy one of the best gated communities in Palm Desert. With two pools, two tennis courts, a gorgeous green belt and beautiful landscaping, you won't want to leave this oasis! Just a short stroll to College of the Desert street fair, El Paseo shops, restaurants, and the Westfield mall. This home offers vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, mountain views, and an open kitchen feel that opens up to the dining room and living room.

SHORT TERM RENTAL - MONTHLY RATES
Jan - Apr $3200
May - Aug $1750
Sep - Oct $2250
Nov - Dec $3000

Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:
https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8660

Property is available for Long Term (6+ Months) at $1850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72781 Fleetwood Cir have any available units?
72781 Fleetwood Cir has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72781 Fleetwood Cir have?
Some of 72781 Fleetwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72781 Fleetwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
72781 Fleetwood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72781 Fleetwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 72781 Fleetwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 72781 Fleetwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 72781 Fleetwood Cir does offer parking.
Does 72781 Fleetwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72781 Fleetwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72781 Fleetwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 72781 Fleetwood Cir has a pool.
Does 72781 Fleetwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 72781 Fleetwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 72781 Fleetwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72781 Fleetwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
