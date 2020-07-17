All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

72751 Tamarisk Street

72751 Tamarisk St · (760) 835-1006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72751 Tamarisk St, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
tennis court
Experience your best desert vacations within this newly constructed vacation home in Palm Desert. Five ensuite bedrooms and 5.5 baths are featured in a grand single-level floor plan. Discover generous living areas, high ceilings, porcelain tile floors imported from Spain, quartz countertops throughout, tray ceiling designs, chic lighting fixtures, 4K HDTVs throughout, and breathtaking mountain views.A private oasis awaits outback, where an extraordinary pool reveals dramatic fire bowls, a tiled tanning shelf, and an in-pool bar with built-in stools for enjoying your favorite drinks by sun or moonlight. Four waterfalls include a state-of-the-art 15′ arched waterfall that outshines even the world's most high-end resorts.The great room flows seamlessly to the outdoors via disappearing pocket doors and directly into a fully stocked gourmet kitchen with glossy custom cabinetry, Miele appliances and an enormous island with seating.Located next to Palm Desert's exclusive El Paseo Shopping District, renowned as the Rodeo Drive of the desert, the luxe residence is close to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and Coachella's world-famous music festivals.Available August 6, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72751 Tamarisk Street have any available units?
72751 Tamarisk Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72751 Tamarisk Street have?
Some of 72751 Tamarisk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72751 Tamarisk Street currently offering any rent specials?
72751 Tamarisk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72751 Tamarisk Street pet-friendly?
No, 72751 Tamarisk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 72751 Tamarisk Street offer parking?
No, 72751 Tamarisk Street does not offer parking.
Does 72751 Tamarisk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72751 Tamarisk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72751 Tamarisk Street have a pool?
Yes, 72751 Tamarisk Street has a pool.
Does 72751 Tamarisk Street have accessible units?
No, 72751 Tamarisk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72751 Tamarisk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72751 Tamarisk Street has units with dishwashers.
