72751 Tamarisk Street

Experience your best desert vacations within this newly constructed vacation home in Palm Desert. Five ensuite bedrooms and 5.5 baths are featured in a grand single-level floor plan. Discover generous living areas, high ceilings, porcelain tile floors imported from Spain, quartz countertops throughout, tray ceiling designs, chic lighting fixtures, 4K HDTVs throughout, and breathtaking mountain views.A private oasis awaits outback, where an extraordinary pool reveals dramatic fire bowls, a tiled tanning shelf, and an in-pool bar with built-in stools for enjoying your favorite drinks by sun or moonlight. Four waterfalls include a state-of-the-art 15′ arched waterfall that outshines even the world's most high-end resorts.The great room flows seamlessly to the outdoors via disappearing pocket doors and directly into a fully stocked gourmet kitchen with glossy custom cabinetry, Miele appliances and an enormous island with seating.Located next to Palm Desert's exclusive El Paseo Shopping District, renowned as the Rodeo Drive of the desert, the luxe residence is close to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and Coachella's world-famous music festivals.Available August 6, 2020.