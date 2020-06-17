514 Desert Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful, Bright & Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper level condo in the heart of Palm Desert in beautiful Desert Falls CC! Come stay for your next winter vacation or up to an annual lease. We're flexible! Turnkey furnished, tastefully done! Nice balcony on front entrance and also on the back with terrific views of the p pool beneath you & city lights! Mountains too!Long circular drive way with two car garage. Included in your rental is the free use of the Health & Fitness center with night lit tennis courts & famous pickle ball! Right off Rt 10, Cook St. and close to the finest shopping centers, restaurants. Only minutes to Eisenhower Medical center. Call now for availability! Look forward to hearing from you!