Palm Desert, CA
514 Desert Falls Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:09 PM

514 Desert Falls Drive

514 Desert Falls Drive North · (760) 413-9153
Location

514 Desert Falls Drive North, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Falls

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1814 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, Bright & Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper level condo in the heart of Palm Desert in beautiful Desert Falls CC! Come stay for your next winter vacation or up to an annual lease. We're flexible! Turnkey furnished, tastefully done! Nice balcony on front entrance and also on the back with terrific views of the p pool beneath you & city lights! Mountains too!Long circular drive way with two car garage. Included in your rental is the free use of the Health & Fitness center with night lit tennis courts & famous pickle ball! Right off Rt 10, Cook St. and close to the finest shopping centers, restaurants. Only minutes to Eisenhower Medical center. Call now for availability! Look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Desert Falls Drive have any available units?
514 Desert Falls Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Desert Falls Drive have?
Some of 514 Desert Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Desert Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 Desert Falls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Desert Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 Desert Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 514 Desert Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 Desert Falls Drive does offer parking.
Does 514 Desert Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Desert Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Desert Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 514 Desert Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 514 Desert Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 Desert Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Desert Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Desert Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
