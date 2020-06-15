47670 Desert Sage Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool putting green media room tennis court

Corsican Villas is a beautiful gated community located in the heart of South Palm Desert within a mile from the world renowned shopping and restaurant area of El Paseo. Enjoy the many cultural experiences at the McCallum Theatre which is less than 5 minutes away. Or enjoy peaceful serenity at this private villa''. This unit has mountain views from the front dining area. There are spacious greenbelt areas within this community to enjoy the panoramic desert views. There are 4 community pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, putting green, and the clubhouse for gatherings. Walking distance to hiking, bike trails, and The Living Desert is across the street. This is a perfect place to enjoy all the warmth the Desert has to offer!