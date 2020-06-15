All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 47670 Desert Sage Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
47670 Desert Sage Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:10 PM

47670 Desert Sage Court

47670 Desert Sage Court · (760) 541-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

47670 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
media room
tennis court
Corsican Villas is a beautiful gated community located in the heart of South Palm Desert within a mile from the world renowned shopping and restaurant area of El Paseo. Enjoy the many cultural experiences at the McCallum Theatre which is less than 5 minutes away. Or enjoy peaceful serenity at this private villa''. This unit has mountain views from the front dining area. There are spacious greenbelt areas within this community to enjoy the panoramic desert views. There are 4 community pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, putting green, and the clubhouse for gatherings. Walking distance to hiking, bike trails, and The Living Desert is across the street. This is a perfect place to enjoy all the warmth the Desert has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47670 Desert Sage Court have any available units?
47670 Desert Sage Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 47670 Desert Sage Court have?
Some of 47670 Desert Sage Court's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47670 Desert Sage Court currently offering any rent specials?
47670 Desert Sage Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47670 Desert Sage Court pet-friendly?
No, 47670 Desert Sage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 47670 Desert Sage Court offer parking?
No, 47670 Desert Sage Court does not offer parking.
Does 47670 Desert Sage Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47670 Desert Sage Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47670 Desert Sage Court have a pool?
Yes, 47670 Desert Sage Court has a pool.
Does 47670 Desert Sage Court have accessible units?
No, 47670 Desert Sage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 47670 Desert Sage Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47670 Desert Sage Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 47670 Desert Sage Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity