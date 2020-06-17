47306 Abdel Circle

Amenities

*Available April 2020 and all of 2021!This truly one of a kind property will be your Perfect Desert Vacation! Stunning views of the golf course and green situated on a quiet street with your pool and spa steps away! The enclosed front courtyard welcomes a spectacular outdoor living/entertaining area with fruit trees and lounge chairs. All of this while enjoying the southern sun! 2 master suites, open great room with fireplace and a chef's kitchen makes this a special place to be. Amazing club house, golf, tennis, gym, and fine dining are available to vacation residents. World class restaurants and shopping are close by on El Paseo! Enjoy the season in our beautiful desert today at Marrakesh Country Club! Available starting in April 2020 Call for rates.Note: Owner has purchasied new furniture in great room, bedding(different from the photo's) will update pictures once it is completed.Leased Jan-April 2020. Open now for 2021!