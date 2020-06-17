All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 47306 Abdel Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
47306 Abdel Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:29 PM

47306 Abdel Circle

47306 Abdel Circle · (760) 408-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

47306 Abdel Circle, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
*Available April 2020 and all of 2021!This truly one of a kind property will be your Perfect Desert Vacation! Stunning views of the golf course and green situated on a quiet street with your pool and spa steps away! The enclosed front courtyard welcomes a spectacular outdoor living/entertaining area with fruit trees and lounge chairs. All of this while enjoying the southern sun! 2 master suites, open great room with fireplace and a chef's kitchen makes this a special place to be. Amazing club house, golf, tennis, gym, and fine dining are available to vacation residents. World class restaurants and shopping are close by on El Paseo! Enjoy the season in our beautiful desert today at Marrakesh Country Club! Available starting in April 2020 Call for rates.Note: Owner has purchasied new furniture in great room, bedding(different from the photo's) will update pictures once it is completed.Leased Jan-April 2020. Open now for 2021!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47306 Abdel Circle have any available units?
47306 Abdel Circle has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 47306 Abdel Circle have?
Some of 47306 Abdel Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47306 Abdel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
47306 Abdel Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47306 Abdel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 47306 Abdel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 47306 Abdel Circle offer parking?
No, 47306 Abdel Circle does not offer parking.
Does 47306 Abdel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47306 Abdel Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47306 Abdel Circle have a pool?
Yes, 47306 Abdel Circle has a pool.
Does 47306 Abdel Circle have accessible units?
No, 47306 Abdel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 47306 Abdel Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47306 Abdel Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 47306 Abdel Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity