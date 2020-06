Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Have May Open through the rest of the year. $3500 rate from January through March. Less then a half a mile from El Paseo on the Golf Course with private community pool and spa. Furnished nicely makes this unit a great Vacation spot. Call for details of months available.