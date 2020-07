Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

The Grove is conveniently located in Palm Desert, close to many great amenities and schools. Nicely appointed home with curb appeal, in a Cul-De-Sac location. This wonderful three Bedroom, plus Den/office and two Bathroom home has much to offer; spacious master suite on opposite side of the house to other bedrooms, great open floor plan, ideal for entertaining, solar, enclosed back yard, pool and spa. It's a must see!