Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:04 AM

43530 Via Badalona

43530 Via Badalona · (760) 391-2616
Location

43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Breezes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home. The kitchen is open with a casual dining area and a separate formal dining area. Great location in the complex, you are close to clubhouse, community pools, The Master suite features a large vanity with dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access from the home. Excellent Location right across from the Tennis Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43530 Via Badalona have any available units?
43530 Via Badalona has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43530 Via Badalona have?
Some of 43530 Via Badalona's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43530 Via Badalona currently offering any rent specials?
43530 Via Badalona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43530 Via Badalona pet-friendly?
No, 43530 Via Badalona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43530 Via Badalona offer parking?
Yes, 43530 Via Badalona does offer parking.
Does 43530 Via Badalona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43530 Via Badalona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43530 Via Badalona have a pool?
Yes, 43530 Via Badalona has a pool.
Does 43530 Via Badalona have accessible units?
No, 43530 Via Badalona does not have accessible units.
Does 43530 Via Badalona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43530 Via Badalona has units with dishwashers.
