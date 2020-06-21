43530 Via Badalona

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home. The kitchen is open with a casual dining area and a separate formal dining area. Great location in the complex, you are close to clubhouse, community pools, The Master suite features a large vanity with dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access from the home. Excellent Location right across from the Tennis Garden.