42207 Omar Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views. There is a large patio on the golf course, where you can relax in the sunshine or dine at your own private table.The remodeled kitchen has granite counters and updated appliances, the spacious master suite has a queen size bed and the second bedroom suite has a balcony with a golf course view . All rooms have flat screen TV's.This beautiful home is upgraded and luxuriously furnished. The Oasis CC community is gate guarded and there is club house, restaurant, community pools, spas and tennis courts, all waiting for you to enjoy !