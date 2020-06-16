All apartments in Palm Desert
42207 Omar Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

42207 Omar Place

42207 Omar Place · (760) 408-2392
Location

42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Oasis Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views. There is a large patio on the golf course, where you can relax in the sunshine or dine at your own private table.The remodeled kitchen has granite counters and updated appliances, the spacious master suite has a queen size bed and the second bedroom suite has a balcony with a golf course view . All rooms have flat screen TV's.This beautiful home is upgraded and luxuriously furnished. The Oasis CC community is gate guarded and there is club house, restaurant, community pools, spas and tennis courts, all waiting for you to enjoy !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42207 Omar Place have any available units?
42207 Omar Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 42207 Omar Place have?
Some of 42207 Omar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42207 Omar Place currently offering any rent specials?
42207 Omar Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42207 Omar Place pet-friendly?
No, 42207 Omar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 42207 Omar Place offer parking?
No, 42207 Omar Place does not offer parking.
Does 42207 Omar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42207 Omar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42207 Omar Place have a pool?
Yes, 42207 Omar Place has a pool.
Does 42207 Omar Place have accessible units?
No, 42207 Omar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 42207 Omar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42207 Omar Place has units with dishwashers.
