Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher tennis court microwave range refrigerator

Home is leased Feb and Mar 2020. Have fun all other times!!! Have a wonderful winter season in the Coachella Valley - so close to golf courses, dining, tennis, and the fun events of the Valley. Woodhaven Country Club is nestled in the unparalleled backdrop of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountains. The home has a very nice golf cart - and the 1st tee of the course is in your back yard! Enjoy the full comforts of the desert and the comforts of home in the winter!