Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:23 AM

41726 Via Aregio

41726 Via Aregio · (760) 409-0802
Location

41726 Via Aregio, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
As you enter the private courtyard with the furnishings and fireplace between the main home and the Casita you will feel at home.Once inside you wll have your private office, the great room, kitchen/breakfast area and the dining area. French doors lead to the large pool/spa and waterfalls & fruit trees facing east. Two large bedrooms and three baths are on the south side of the home. The detached casita houses the 3rd bedroom and 4th bath. A fully owned solar system suplies all the electricity for the entire home, casita and pool and spa resulting in ANNUAL electric bills of approx $400.00. You will enjoy the slab granite counters, walk in pantry and large island that will make your kitchen preparations a desireable experience.PLEASE CALL FOR LEASE INFO: DENIS 760-409-0802, DONNA 909-379-9666. AVAILABLE LONG TERM OR SEASONAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41726 Via Aregio have any available units?
41726 Via Aregio has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 41726 Via Aregio have?
Some of 41726 Via Aregio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41726 Via Aregio currently offering any rent specials?
41726 Via Aregio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41726 Via Aregio pet-friendly?
No, 41726 Via Aregio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 41726 Via Aregio offer parking?
No, 41726 Via Aregio does not offer parking.
Does 41726 Via Aregio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41726 Via Aregio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41726 Via Aregio have a pool?
Yes, 41726 Via Aregio has a pool.
Does 41726 Via Aregio have accessible units?
No, 41726 Via Aregio does not have accessible units.
Does 41726 Via Aregio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41726 Via Aregio has units with dishwashers.
