41726 Via Aregio

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

As you enter the private courtyard with the furnishings and fireplace between the main home and the Casita you will feel at home.Once inside you wll have your private office, the great room, kitchen/breakfast area and the dining area. French doors lead to the large pool/spa and waterfalls & fruit trees facing east. Two large bedrooms and three baths are on the south side of the home. The detached casita houses the 3rd bedroom and 4th bath. A fully owned solar system suplies all the electricity for the entire home, casita and pool and spa resulting in ANNUAL electric bills of approx $400.00. You will enjoy the slab granite counters, walk in pantry and large island that will make your kitchen preparations a desireable experience.PLEASE CALL FOR LEASE INFO: DENIS 760-409-0802, DONNA 909-379-9666. AVAILABLE LONG TERM OR SEASONAL.