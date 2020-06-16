All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 41368 Woodhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
41368 Woodhaven Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:13 AM

41368 Woodhaven Drive

41368 Woodhaven Drive East · (760) 567-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Woodhaven Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath. Den has pull out couch with king bed, tv and full bath across the hall. Private upstairs retreat has a large bedroom with queen bed, dual sinks, 3/4 bath and office. Remodeled cook's kitchen with fully stocked cupboards, stainless appliances, counter bar and dining area. Cozy family room w/big screen tv, bar and fireplace with views of the golf course. Relaxing covered patio with table and chairs, chaise lounges and barbecue overlooking the golf course. Inside laundry and detached two car garage. Woodhaven Country Club is a semi-private golf course with 4 pools and spas, 8 tennis courts. $3,300/mo seasonal - $2,300 per month for an annual lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41368 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
41368 Woodhaven Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 41368 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 41368 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41368 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41368 Woodhaven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41368 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41368 Woodhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 41368 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41368 Woodhaven Drive does offer parking.
Does 41368 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41368 Woodhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41368 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41368 Woodhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 41368 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 41368 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41368 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41368 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 41368 Woodhaven Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity