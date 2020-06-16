41368 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities

Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath. Den has pull out couch with king bed, tv and full bath across the hall. Private upstairs retreat has a large bedroom with queen bed, dual sinks, 3/4 bath and office. Remodeled cook's kitchen with fully stocked cupboards, stainless appliances, counter bar and dining area. Cozy family room w/big screen tv, bar and fireplace with views of the golf course. Relaxing covered patio with table and chairs, chaise lounges and barbecue overlooking the golf course. Inside laundry and detached two car garage. Woodhaven Country Club is a semi-private golf course with 4 pools and spas, 8 tennis courts. $3,300/mo seasonal - $2,300 per month for an annual lease.