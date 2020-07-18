412 Tava Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

If you are searching for the best-of-the-best in Mountain View Falls, look no further! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom end unit has been tastefully remodeled. Brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white carrera quartz countertops, and glass backsplash. The main bedroom has an awesome bathroom that has been remodeled as well with new cabinets and white carrera quartz countertops with a spacious closet and an elevated balcony ideal for morning coffee. LED lights throughout. New AC unit with new air ducts. Fully finished garage with epoxy floor and direct access through the private patio. Brand new washer and dryer in garage. This condo is ready for you to call home.