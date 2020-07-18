All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 412 Tava Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
412 Tava Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:38 AM

412 Tava Lane

412 Tava Lane · (760) 641-7226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

412 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are searching for the best-of-the-best in Mountain View Falls, look no further! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom end unit has been tastefully remodeled. Brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, white carrera quartz countertops, and glass backsplash. The main bedroom has an awesome bathroom that has been remodeled as well with new cabinets and white carrera quartz countertops with a spacious closet and an elevated balcony ideal for morning coffee. LED lights throughout. New AC unit with new air ducts. Fully finished garage with epoxy floor and direct access through the private patio. Brand new washer and dryer in garage. This condo is ready for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Tava Lane have any available units?
412 Tava Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Tava Lane have?
Some of 412 Tava Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Tava Lane currently offering any rent specials?
412 Tava Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Tava Lane pet-friendly?
No, 412 Tava Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 412 Tava Lane offer parking?
Yes, 412 Tava Lane offers parking.
Does 412 Tava Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Tava Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Tava Lane have a pool?
No, 412 Tava Lane does not have a pool.
Does 412 Tava Lane have accessible units?
No, 412 Tava Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Tava Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Tava Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 412 Tava Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with GymsPalm Desert Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CALa Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Yucca Valley, CAFrench Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CA
Valle Vista, CAIndio, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity