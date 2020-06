Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautifully updated two bedroom condo boasting breathtaking golf course views and mountain vistas from the recently expanded patio. Tastefully furnished throughout. You'll be greeted with comfort around each corner including large kitchen with upgraded gas stove and Atrium with sitting area. Well located not far from the Tennis courts, Clubhouse, and one of 37 community pools & spas. Unavail Feb & Mar.