Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fantastic 20 Max Plan condo featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Excellent South location overlooking the golf course & mountains, and right off one of the community pools & spas! Several upgrades inside from the custom tile flooring to the gas oven and stainless appliances. Furnished well and ready for your enjoyment!