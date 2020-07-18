All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

225 Paseo Gregario

225 Paseo Gregario · (760) 345-8888
Location

225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen. The great room is the centerpiece of this beautiful unit and is perfect for entertaining many or for intimate lounging with friends. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Garage has direct access into unit. Located in the beautiful gated community of Spanish Walk. Community features a dog park, large pool, spa, fitness center, billiard room and conference room. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Paseo Gregario have any available units?
225 Paseo Gregario has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Paseo Gregario have?
Some of 225 Paseo Gregario's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Paseo Gregario currently offering any rent specials?
225 Paseo Gregario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Paseo Gregario pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Paseo Gregario is pet friendly.
Does 225 Paseo Gregario offer parking?
Yes, 225 Paseo Gregario offers parking.
Does 225 Paseo Gregario have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Paseo Gregario does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Paseo Gregario have a pool?
Yes, 225 Paseo Gregario has a pool.
Does 225 Paseo Gregario have accessible units?
No, 225 Paseo Gregario does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Paseo Gregario have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Paseo Gregario does not have units with dishwashers.
