225 Paseo Gregario

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub

This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen. The great room is the centerpiece of this beautiful unit and is perfect for entertaining many or for intimate lounging with friends. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Garage has direct access into unit. Located in the beautiful gated community of Spanish Walk. Community features a dog park, large pool, spa, fitness center, billiard room and conference room. Must see to appreciate!