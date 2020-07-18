170 Via Tramonto

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This upgraded, designer decorated 3 BD + Office 2 BA home with private POOL is centrally located in one of the most desirable locations in the Valley. Merano is one of the most sought after communities in the desert. The upgrades include roll down solar shades, tile,wood & high grade carpet floors, covered patio, commercial misting system, Pebble Tec saltwater pool & spa. This back yard feels like your own private Oasis. Super cute and turnkey furnished ready for your vacation, SnowBird Rate Varies by time of year and number of months!