Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

170 Via Tramonto

170 Via Tramonto · (760) 831-4126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Via Tramonto, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Merano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This upgraded, designer decorated 3 BD + Office 2 BA home with private POOL is centrally located in one of the most desirable locations in the Valley. Merano is one of the most sought after communities in the desert. The upgrades include roll down solar shades, tile,wood & high grade carpet floors, covered patio, commercial misting system, Pebble Tec saltwater pool & spa. This back yard feels like your own private Oasis. Super cute and turnkey furnished ready for your vacation, SnowBird Rate Varies by time of year and number of months!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Via Tramonto have any available units?
170 Via Tramonto has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Via Tramonto have?
Some of 170 Via Tramonto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Via Tramonto currently offering any rent specials?
170 Via Tramonto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Via Tramonto pet-friendly?
No, 170 Via Tramonto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 170 Via Tramonto offer parking?
No, 170 Via Tramonto does not offer parking.
Does 170 Via Tramonto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Via Tramonto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Via Tramonto have a pool?
Yes, 170 Via Tramonto has a pool.
Does 170 Via Tramonto have accessible units?
No, 170 Via Tramonto does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Via Tramonto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Via Tramonto has units with dishwashers.
