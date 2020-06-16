168 Castellana

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

SEASONAL Curb appeal describes this desirable 200-Max Plan as you enter through the private, beautifully landscaped enclosed courtyard to your desert retreat. Once inside this spacious 2BD/2BA unit you have a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course and mountains from entry, living room, dining room and kitchen. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and newer neutral tile. The kitchen features upgraded countertops and newer appliances. Bright airy atrium. The back patio is an entertainers delight with extended neutral colored stamped concrete, endless stunning views; perfect for dining outside every night as you watch the sun set over San Jacinto mountain range. This is the desert lifestyle you've always wanted. (unavail. Jan-Mar)