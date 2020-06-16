All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
168 Castellana
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:16 PM

168 Castellana

168 Castellana South · (760) 341-6939
Palm Desert
Location

168 Castellana South, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

SEASONAL Curb appeal describes this desirable 200-Max Plan as you enter through the private, beautifully landscaped enclosed courtyard to your desert retreat. Once inside this spacious 2BD/2BA unit you have a breathtaking panoramic view of the golf course and mountains from entry, living room, dining room and kitchen. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and newer neutral tile. The kitchen features upgraded countertops and newer appliances. Bright airy atrium. The back patio is an entertainers delight with extended neutral colored stamped concrete, endless stunning views; perfect for dining outside every night as you watch the sun set over San Jacinto mountain range. This is the desert lifestyle you've always wanted. (unavail. Jan-Mar)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Castellana have any available units?
168 Castellana has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Castellana have?
Some of 168 Castellana's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Castellana currently offering any rent specials?
168 Castellana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Castellana pet-friendly?
No, 168 Castellana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 168 Castellana offer parking?
No, 168 Castellana does not offer parking.
Does 168 Castellana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Castellana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Castellana have a pool?
No, 168 Castellana does not have a pool.
Does 168 Castellana have accessible units?
No, 168 Castellana does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Castellana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Castellana has units with dishwashers.
