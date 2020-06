Amenities

A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease. Kitchen is fully stocked and towels and linens are all included. There is a stunning ocean view from the main living area, a spacious living room with a large dining table and stunning kitchen with a Viking range. The back yard has a hot tub, dining area and sand area for relaxation and the kids to play. Availability beginning January 2019.