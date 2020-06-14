Apartment List
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA

Oxnard Shores
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
721 Mandalay Beach Road
721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4366 sqft
721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen,

Oxnard Shores
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
791 Mandalay Beach Rd
791 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2944 sqft
791 Mandalay Beach Rd Available 08/03/20 Oxnard Shores | 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Only available June/August ** Welcome home to this fully furnished vacation rental right on the sand! Available to rent monthly in the month of April-August.

Oxnard Shores
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

Channel Islands
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

Oxnard Shores
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2411 sqft
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.

Oxnard Shores
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1065 Mandalay Beach Rd.
1065 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
4792 sqft
Mandalay Shores | 4 bed + 5.5 bath OCEANFRONT home! - Absolutely stunning, ocean front home located in Mandalay Beach. Open up the doors to be greeted by a private courtyard in the center of the home.

Oxnard Shores
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.

Channel Islands
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3500 sqft
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
Port Hueneme
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.

Hollywood
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.

Hollywood
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private
Las Positas
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.

Pierpont
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.
Avalon Mission Oaks
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.

June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oxnard rent trends were flat over the past month

Oxnard rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oxnard stand at $1,250 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,661 for a two-bedroom. Oxnard's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oxnard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oxnard

    As rents have increased slightly in Oxnard, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oxnard is less affordable for renters.

    • Oxnard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,661 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% increase in Oxnard.
    • While Oxnard's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oxnard than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Oxnard is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

