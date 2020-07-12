/
/
/
channel islands
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Channel Islands, Oxnard, CA
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Windshore Way
1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1202 sqft
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor.
1 of 55
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3500 sqft
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
1 of 1
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
4342 Waterside Lane
4342 Waterside Lane, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$900
2599 sqft
In a upscale neighborhood
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1046 Canal St.
1046 Canal Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Destination Oxnard Dunes - Property Id: 75922 Walk to beach, 2 beautiful parks.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 Mandalay Beach Road
1015 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
2144 sqft
1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living - FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY AIRBNB PAGE: https://www.airbnb.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2581 Kayak Cove
2581 Kayak Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1300 sqft
Spacious Marlborough Village Townhouse Condo! Must See!! - Extra Nice Townhouse!! Sought after Marlborough Village townhouse with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs and upstairs bedroom/bathroom and loft/office! spacious 2 car garage with direct
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3706 Via Pacifica Walk
3706 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
Oxnard | 2 + 2 condo in Deckside Villas Community - This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom single-level condo in Oxnard! New tile and carpet throughout. Living room features gas fireplace. Private patio can be accessed from living room and master bedroom.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2596 Gold Cove
2596 Gold Cove, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1017 sqft
Town-home in Seaside Village. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, carpet & blinds. First floor all laminate flooring. 2 car gar. with opener. Fireplace. Private patio. Laundry hookups. Complex features: pool, spa & BBQ area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2960 Miramar Court
2960 Miramar Court, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1850 sqft
Fantastic West-side location. Spacious home has an open and large livingroom with dining area . Family room is separate with gas burning fireplace and opens to kitchen. Quality wood laminate thru-out. No carpet.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Oxnard | Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 3 bathroom | Oceanfront - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2576 Rudder Ave.
2576 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
856 sqft
Port Hueneme | 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom condo - Tucked away in Port Hueneme is this cute 2nd floor 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom recently remodeled condo! Open living room and dining area.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5115 Amalfi Way
5115 Amalfi Way, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2411 sqft
A fully remodeled and beautiful furnished beach house at Mandalay Beach. Four bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths with two master suites. One upstairs and one downstairs. Set up as a fully equipped vacation rental however is available for long term lease.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5051 Island View Street
5051 Island View Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2714 sqft
Beautiful Beach home in Oxnard Shores! First floor has 1 bedroom& 1 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1
2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
892 sqft
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CA