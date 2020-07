Amenities

Discover how colorful life can be at Mosaic, a stylish community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Oxnard. Mosaic is located steps from The Collection at Riverpark, a shopping, dining and entertainment mecca, with easy access to the 101 and the natural beauty of SoCal's beaches and parks. You'll love the unmatched amenities including a large, resort-style pool and spa, numerous outdoor living spaces with BBQ's, ping pong, fountains and fire pits, and a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga room. Come home to Mosaic Riverpark today and live outside the box.