Apartment List
/
CA
/
oxnard
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA with garage

Oxnard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Town Center
26 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,823
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,077
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
151 N F Street
151 North F Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
This charming craftsman home is located right in the midst of the historical Oxnard district. Features three bedrooms (3rd bedroom, has no closet) could be used as a den.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
721 Mandalay Beach Road
721 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4366 sqft
721 Mandalay Beach Road Available 09/15/20 Oxnard | Spectacular beachfront Mandalay Shores 5 bed + 4 bath home - This ultramodern beachfront 5 bedroom + 4 bathroom home in Mandalay Shores offers spacious beachfront living! The open concept kitchen,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
3124 LONDON LANE
3124 London Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1785 sqft
3124 LONDON LANE Available 06/27/20 Two Story Home in River Park Featuring 3 BED/ 2.5 BATHS - Contemporary two-story open-concept home in Riverpark. Fabulous 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
1421 Ebb Court Available 07/01/20 Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
910 sqft
1310 ALTURAS ST Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1214 OYSTER PLACE
1214 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
1214 OYSTER PLACE Available 06/19/20 Gated California Lighthouse Remodeled Townhouse - Remodeled California Lighthouse townhome offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a large loft area perfect for den or office.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carriage Square
1 Unit Available
734 Janetwood Apt 2
734 Janetwood Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
850 sqft
Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Lower unit Apartment - Very nice and updated 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom single level lower unit in fourplex. Includes shared two car garage, shared coin up laundry room, storage area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.
City Guide for Oxnard, CA

What do you, Cher, lima beans and an omnipresent punk scene have in common? You all call Oxnard, California your home. Or at least you will soon.

Located in Ventura County, Oxnard, or “Sugartown” as it is referred to by the locals, is a town with an Old Hollywood history (Charlie Chaplin used to live here) and a very laid back vibe. If L.A. is the braggart of the family, Oxnard is the stable, self-confident sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that it has some of the nicest beaches (12, in fact) in the state.

Pack your bags, your board, and lots of sunscreen. Oxnard awaits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oxnard, CA

Oxnard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Oxnard 1 BedroomsOxnard 2 BedroomsOxnard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOxnard 3 BedroomsOxnard Accessible ApartmentsOxnard Apartments with Balcony
Oxnard Apartments with GarageOxnard Apartments with GymOxnard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxnard Apartments with ParkingOxnard Apartments with Pool
Oxnard Apartments with Washer-DryerOxnard Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxnard Furnished ApartmentsOxnard Luxury PlacesOxnard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Goleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center
Channel Islands

Apartments Near Colleges

Oxnard CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons