107 Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA with garage
1 of 43
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 56
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 40
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 21
What do you, Cher, lima beans and an omnipresent punk scene have in common? You all call Oxnard, California your home. Or at least you will soon.
Located in Ventura County, Oxnard, or “Sugartown” as it is referred to by the locals, is a town with an Old Hollywood history (Charlie Chaplin used to live here) and a very laid back vibe. If L.A. is the braggart of the family, Oxnard is the stable, self-confident sibling. It also doesn’t hurt that it has some of the nicest beaches (12, in fact) in the state.
Pack your bags, your board, and lots of sunscreen. Oxnard awaits! See more
Oxnard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.