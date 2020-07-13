58 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oxnard, CA

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Town Center
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,918
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Town Center
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
3 Units Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Village
759 Festivo Street
759 Festivo Street, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1665 sqft
Great Oxnard Home Location Off Rice Road - We will be showing the property on  Thursday June 11, 2020 at 4:00 - 4:30 pm.   Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with dining room, living room, and laundry upstairs with the bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina West
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
910 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Windsor North River Ridge
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
East Village
2279 REINA CIRCLE
2279 Reina Cir, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1993 sqft
2279 REINA CIRCLE Available 04/15/20 Beautiful 4BR Home Near St. Johns Hospital - Beautiful two-story 4BR/2.5BATH home near St. Johns Hospital in North Oxnard.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
3104 Roia Ln
3104 Roia Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
River Park Home - Property Id: 167839 This beautiful newer 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in the new Riverpark development across from East Park, walking distance from the Collections.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sea View Estates
3163 Kelp Lane
3163 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1051 sqft
Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet).

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
East Village
2005 Ribera Dr
2005 Ribera Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1935 sqft
Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom - Oxnard home near Rose Ave, St John's Hospital, and Pacifica High School. This two-story single family residence offers 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Village
811 Gitano Drive
811 Gitano Drive, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2702 sqft
811 Gitano Drive Available 04/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Home - This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a den. Centrally located near the Freeway for easy access and close to shopping centers.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3325 Harbor Boulevard
3325 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,800
700 sqft
Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area.

1 of 36

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo
1501 Gallatin Place
1501 Gallatin Place, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1327 sqft
1501 Gallatin Place Available 03/16/20 North Oxnard Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in very desirable area. Newly remodeled. This spacious home features all new interior and exterior paint. Granite counter tops. Washer & dryer hook ups in garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
3331 N. Ventura Rd.
3331 North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1033 sqft
3331 N. Ventura Rd. Available 08/01/20 Riverpark at the Collection - Fantastic Upper Level 2+2 w/Garage - For lease and available August 1st! Located in the highly sought after Riverpark master planned community of Oxnard.
Results within 1 mile of Oxnard
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
7 Units Available
Serra
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
988 sqft
Newly renovated 1 and 2 Bedroom 1Bath apartment homes and townhomes. Our community offers 5 beautifully landscaped courtyards with 5 sparkling pools and 4 BBQ areas where you can lounge under one of our 5 gazebos.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Oxnard | Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 3 bathroom | Oceanfront - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2568 Ukiah
2568 Ukiah Street, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1481 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Hueneme Bay 55 + Community ** This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.

Welcome to the July 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Oxnard Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oxnard Rent Report. Oxnard rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oxnard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Oxnard rents increased moderately over the past month

Oxnard rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oxnard stand at $1,254 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,666 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Oxnard's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oxnard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oxnard

    As rents have increased slightly in Oxnard, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oxnard is less affordable for renters.

    • Oxnard's median two-bedroom rent of $1,666 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oxnard's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oxnard than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Oxnard is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

