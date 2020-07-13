All apartments in Oxnard
Coastal Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

Coastal Village

2250 East Pleasant Valley Road · (805) 716-6901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA 93033
Mar Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 806 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coastal Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
fire pit
game room
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Oxnard's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Coastal Village. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature stackable washer and dryer and fully equipped kitchen. We also provide Resident Lounge and Fitness Center for even greater convenience. This is a community you need to see to believe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: 1- $500, 2 - $600, 3 - $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 35 lbs Breed Restictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 35
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $50
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: paid. Assigned covered parking available. Please call us for complete Parking information. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Coastal Village have any available units?
Coastal Village has 2 units available starting at $2,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does Coastal Village have?
Some of Coastal Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coastal Village currently offering any rent specials?
Coastal Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coastal Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Coastal Village is pet friendly.
Does Coastal Village offer parking?
Yes, Coastal Village offers parking.
Does Coastal Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coastal Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coastal Village have a pool?
No, Coastal Village does not have a pool.
Does Coastal Village have accessible units?
Yes, Coastal Village has accessible units.
Does Coastal Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coastal Village has units with dishwashers.

