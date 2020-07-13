Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool table bike storage internet access accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill fire pit game room key fob access online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Oxnard's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Coastal Village. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature stackable washer and dryer and fully equipped kitchen. We also provide Resident Lounge and Fitness Center for even greater convenience. This is a community you need to see to believe.