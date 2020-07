Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard e-payments game room key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Serenade at RiverPark apartments are the perfect fusion of harmony and style. Located in Oxnard,California, Serenade's prime location in Oxnard's newest masterplancommunity, RiverPark, makesit easy to experience the calm and serene setting of a residential neighborhood while enjoying astirring blend of retail, cultural and recreational offerings close by. Serenade is conveniently locatedoff Highway 101 and walking distance via our landscaped promenades to shopping, entertainment,desirable schools, and an abundance of parks. Serenade at RiverPark's airy one, two, and threebedroom residences feature all the stylish comforts of living gourmetkitchens with maple cabinetry,solid granite countertops, cozy fireplaces, washers and dryers, designer lighting, expansive closetsand outdoor living areas. Call or visit Serenade at RiverPark today!