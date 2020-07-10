950 W Almond Avenue

Amenities

For immediate lease is now available this beautiful house nestled in the heart of the City of Orange. Walking distance to the Plaza and Old Towne Orange Historic District, and world-famous Chapman University. It’s strategically located in a quiet neighborhood with close proximity to major freeways 5 FWY, 22 and 57. The house features hardwood floor, newly remodeled bathroom, cozy fireplace in the living room, and front yard and patio that are perfect for entertaining. This elegant house comes equipped with washer & dryer. Call today to schedule your showing. Easy to show.