950 W Almond Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

950 W Almond Avenue

950 West Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

950 West Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For immediate lease is now available this beautiful house nestled in the heart of the City of Orange. Walking distance to the Plaza and Old Towne Orange Historic District, and world-famous Chapman University. It’s strategically located in a quiet neighborhood with close proximity to major freeways 5 FWY, 22 and 57. The house features hardwood floor, newly remodeled bathroom, cozy fireplace in the living room, and front yard and patio that are perfect for entertaining. This elegant house comes equipped with washer & dryer. Call today to schedule your showing. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 W Almond Avenue have any available units?
950 W Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 W Almond Avenue have?
Some of 950 W Almond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 W Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
950 W Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 W Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 950 W Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 950 W Almond Avenue offer parking?
No, 950 W Almond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 950 W Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 W Almond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 W Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 950 W Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 950 W Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 950 W Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 950 W Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 W Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

