942 E Washington Ave

Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit in Orange! This charming two bedroom one bathroom duplex is located near the Orange Circle, a lively hotspot for responsibles, kids, and college students alike. This beautiful 991 square foot newly remodeled unit has spacious rooms throughout with plenty of large windows to allow natural lighting to flow in. The bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space and ceiling fans. The kitchen includes a 4 stove top gas burner, dishwasher, double sink, and lots of counter and cabinet space! The wraparound yard is perfect for entertaining during those warm Southern Californian nights, along with the covered patio. Attached one car garage with a washer and dryer included. Water, trash, sewage, and landscaping are included, but tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets are negotiable with an additional security deposit.