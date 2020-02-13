All apartments in Orange
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

942 E Washington Ave

942 East Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

942 East Washington Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Description

Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit in Orange! This charming two bedroom one bathroom duplex is located near the Orange Circle, a lively hotspot for responsibles, kids, and college students alike. This beautiful 991 square foot newly remodeled unit has spacious rooms throughout with plenty of large windows to allow natural lighting to flow in. The bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space and ceiling fans. The kitchen includes a 4 stove top gas burner, dishwasher, double sink, and lots of counter and cabinet space! The wraparound yard is perfect for entertaining during those warm Southern Californian nights, along with the covered patio. Attached one car garage with a washer and dryer included. Water, trash, sewage, and landscaping are included, but tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets are negotiable with an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 E Washington Ave have any available units?
942 E Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 E Washington Ave have?
Some of 942 E Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 E Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
942 E Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 E Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 E Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 942 E Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 942 E Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 942 E Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 E Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 E Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 942 E Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 942 E Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 942 E Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 942 E Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 E Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
