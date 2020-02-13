All apartments in Orange
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
924 E Rose Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

924 E Rose Avenue

924 East Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

924 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
internet access
Rare opportunity to live in a highly upgraded home walking distance to Old Towne Orange and the Orange Plaza with a resort style back yard! The stone fire pit and outdoor kitchen making for a great space for the family and entertaining by the brand new pool. Custom front entrance and redone exterior of the home, lead to a large living room with a stone fireplace and dining area. Oak Hardwood floors and updated kitchen with vintage charm and 50's stove, euro while self closing cabinets with white quartz counter tops show the home was designed with character. The home is completely turnkey and upgraded to quality rarely found in a rental!
Owner will entertain different lease terms but prefers 6-12 months, furnished and will included ALL utilities (water, sewer, gas, electric, trash) as well as internet, cable tv, yard and pool maintenance, for convenience to everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 E Rose Avenue have any available units?
924 E Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 E Rose Avenue have?
Some of 924 E Rose Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 E Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
924 E Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 E Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 924 E Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 924 E Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 924 E Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 924 E Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 E Rose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 E Rose Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 924 E Rose Avenue has a pool.
Does 924 E Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 924 E Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 924 E Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 E Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

