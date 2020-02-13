924 E Rose Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool internet access

Rare opportunity to live in a highly upgraded home walking distance to Old Towne Orange and the Orange Plaza with a resort style back yard! The stone fire pit and outdoor kitchen making for a great space for the family and entertaining by the brand new pool. Custom front entrance and redone exterior of the home, lead to a large living room with a stone fireplace and dining area. Oak Hardwood floors and updated kitchen with vintage charm and 50's stove, euro while self closing cabinets with white quartz counter tops show the home was designed with character. The home is completely turnkey and upgraded to quality rarely found in a rental!

Owner will entertain different lease terms but prefers 6-12 months, furnished and will included ALL utilities (water, sewer, gas, electric, trash) as well as internet, cable tv, yard and pool maintenance, for convenience to everyone!