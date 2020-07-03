All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

870 N Waverly Street

870 North Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

870 North Waverly Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly refurbished in area near school. Large Rear Yard and Front Yard. Direct access to Garage with newly surface garage floor. Turn key ready with new carpet/new paint/newer flooring throughout. Large elevated Ceiling in Living room area. Large open kitchen with recessed ceiling light and easy access counters. Master Bedroom with newer style bathroom. Located near Chapman University, Yorba Elementary, and shopping. River-rock Fireplace. The Kitchen has lower counters than standard kitchens

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 N Waverly Street have any available units?
870 N Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 870 N Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
870 N Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 N Waverly Street pet-friendly?
No, 870 N Waverly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 870 N Waverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 870 N Waverly Street offers parking.
Does 870 N Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 N Waverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 N Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 870 N Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 870 N Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 870 N Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 870 N Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 N Waverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 N Waverly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 N Waverly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
